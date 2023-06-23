A police officer was shot dead in a daylight robbery attack on a bullion van at Ablekuma Fanmilk

The robbery happened after the truck driver diverted to a fuel station and stopped

The reason why the driver stopped is not known but he managed to escape during the shootout

Ghanaians on social media have been expressing their grief over the death of a young policeman who lost his life in a daylight robbery attack.

The robbery happened at Ablekuma Fanmilk in the Greater Accra Region. The robbers attacked a bullion van and the police officer was shot dead in an exchange of fire encounter.

The deceased was identified as Amoah according to his name tag.

The truck with registration number GT 1254-10 was attacked when it stopped at a fuel station in Ablekuma. It is not yet known why the vehicle stopped at the fuel station.

The truck driver escaped unhurt during the attack but Amoah was shot dead.

The police, in a statement, have indicated that they are on a search for the gang of four robbers.

"Our prayers and thoughts are with the family of our deceased colleague in particular and all personnel of the Police Service in general. We wish to assure the public that we will surely get the robbers arrested to face justice."

Ghanaians on social media sad over the police officer's death

Meanwhile, Ghanaians on social media have expressed their sorrow over the death of the police officer during the robbery.

Many are hopeful the police will arrest the culprits and let them face the law. Below are some comments.

Citizen Johnson asked:

How long will we always have to hear "may he\she rest in peace?" Can't these banks afford proper bullion vans and stop using these pickups as bullion vans? It is sad

Awuradwoa Pokuaa said:

May the Lord Almighty bless his soul with eternal peace wherever he's now

Echilewa Jonathan Eshiokhemere commented:

The bank manager and driver of the bullion van should be investigated for stopping by to refuel...RIP

Steve Tommy said:

IGP has to be blamed for this boy's death. They are not well protected not even bullet proof why?

Rossy Nart commented:

Such a young and beautiful guy. He looks very calm. RIP young man

Ghana Armed Forces partner with private entity to assemble armoured cars to transport huge cash

The Ghana Armed Forces and a private company started building robust armoured vehicles for the safe transportation of bulk money by financial institutions.

This was shortly after a similar bullion van robbery last year. In 2022, several robbery attacks on cash-in-transit raised security concerns. The company building the vehicles is a joint venture between a firm managed by the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and Kenaki Manufacturing.

