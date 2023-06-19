Tragedy struck in Koforidua in the Eastern Region after a young man murdered his girlfriend who was allegedly planning to leave him

The man, who is yet to be identified, killed the lady, Felicia Abena Oparebea, 23 years, in her room on Saturday, June 17, 2023

Police had to quickly whisk away the suspect after the youth agitated over the gruesome murder of the 23-year-old girl

A 23-year-old lady has been murdered by her boyfriend because the boy got wind that she planned to leave him.

Multiple reports about the incident that happened on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at a community called Trom in Koforidua show Felicia Abena Oparebea was killed in her room.

The identity of the suspect has not been disclosed yet, but some reports say he is 30 years of age.

Felicia Abena Oparebea (L and R) and the suspect in red after police arrested him. Photo credit: Joy News, GhanaWeb

Boyfriend has been arrested by the police

Reports say Felicia met her boyfriend outside her house on the fateful day she was murdered while a naming ceremony was taking place.

Reports say because of the loud music playing due to the festive ceremony, the noise from Felicia's room was drowned.

"The suspect struggled with the victim and forcefully placed a piece of cloth in her mouth before slitting her throat," reports Joy News.

Police have arrested the suspect.

When the unnamed suspect was arrested, the youth of the community began agitating and wanted to attack him.

But the police saved the day by whisking him away.

