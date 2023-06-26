Usually, most people eat in bowls and plates but that is not the situation for some Ghanaian men whose video was shared on TikTok

The men ate fufu with meat and soup in a hole created in a rock as they conversed and laughed

Several social media users have commented on the video; while others believe it is okay, some think it is unacceptable

A group of Ghanaian men has been captured, in a video, eating fufu with soup, meat, and fish in a carved hole in a rock.

Someone commented that the video was taken in Bole on a farm where the men took a break from work to eat.

The Ghanaian men eating fufu from a shallow hole and conversing happily Photo credit: @tunaasonfa

Source: TikTok

Fufu is a Ghanaian meal made from cassava and plantain. Other tubers like cocoyam and yam can also be used in place of the plantain.

In the TikTok video that was shared by @tunaasonfa, the men served and ate the fufu with soup happily.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Meanwhile, the video has garnered several comments and like from other TikTokers.

Some social media users said it was ok for the men to enjoy their food as they deemed right, while others thought it was unsanitary. Read some of the reactions below:

@David Neneekwa Nenks Kelly said:

Rich people have not enjoyed this cool moments before

@EST 5024 commented:

❤good to see people eat together some people don't have this love…

@Kaylor said:

Nothing good like coming from the farm and having to eat

@asweetpie71 commented:

Seems like this is an ancient eating vessel specifically carved out of the Stone. many benefits come from connection with the mantle r ancestors knew.

@nhyirabakwajopee said:

I will join you guys anytime I come home

