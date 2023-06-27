A video of Efia Dragon setting the records straight on her pregnancy has got people talking

The lady said she still keeps in touch with Alejandro, adding that they are officially dating

Netizens who reacted to the video applauded the lady for how well she answered the questions

Efia Dragon, a former contestant of TV3's reality show, Date Rush, has finally broken her silence regarding her controversial pregnancy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of Daily Watch TV, the beautiful lady reiterated that Alejandro is the one responsible for her pregnancy, not Avram Ben Moshe.

Efia Dragon speak on pregnancy issues Photo credit:@efyadragon/TikTok @TV3 Ghana/Twitter

Quizzed by the interviewer whether she had seen a video of Alejandro refusing to take responsibility for the pregnancy, Efia responded in the affirmative.

She defended the man, saying he was forced to make that video because of the insults and invectives that he was getting from people online.

The young lady remarked that despite that, she still keeps in touch with Alejandro, adding that they have been dating for a month now.

"He is the main reason why I joined the Date Rush reality programme."

She concluded by saying that attempts of naysayers to ruin her love relationship with Alejandro will be unsuccessful.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians react to the comments by Efia Dragon

Netizens who reacted to the video urged Efia Dragon to remain calm and not to focus on naysayers.

@estherankrah360 commented:

Why would afia lied about the pregnancy, so she would have given the pregnancy to Alejandro If he did accept it, very bad girl

@perfectnayo6990 indicated:

Aahh am liking this girl paa very smart girl very matured..

@rocksonakwaboah952 reacted

Afia dont mind anybody ok. Like u more

@asedacrossu4170 added

She’s a very good gal...I don’t know why she went to Date Rush in the first place

