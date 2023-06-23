A Ghanaian man has shared a video of him denying responsibility of a pregnancy on Tiktok

The video, shared by @nap3nation, was a prank on the passengers in the trotro to see how they would react

The passengers asked him to go and see the woman so they settle their issues amicably

A Ghanaian on TikTok, who often shares prank videos, has posted another one that was shot in a commercial vehicle, popularly called trotro in Ghana.

In the video, the TikToker is heard vehemently denying responsibility for a pregnancy that is being pinned on him. @nap3nation said he was not scared of what the lady would do since he was certain the pregnancy wasn’t his.

The trotro passengers encouraged the prankster to solve the issue amicably Photo credit: @nap3nation

Source: TikTok

The passengers in the trotro started laughing as @nap3nation kept speaking on the phone. Other passengers encouraged him to see the lady in question instead and solve the issue amicably. Some also said his behaviour is one of the reasons men can't be trusted.

Watch the video below:

Social media comments

TikTok users have been commenting on the video; below are some reactions.

@Fremah red said:

Agyeiiiiiiiiiii me mu you were able to do this in a passengers car pregnancy lookalike soon

@Efya Obrempong commented:

Am sure the woman beside you wanted to say something She go use am advice her daughter at home

@Trudy_amg said:

I love the way all of them turned to look at u when u said the pregnancy is not yours

@ohemmaaberry said:

You are wanted by auntie Naa

Source: YEN.com.gh