A Ghanaian woman called Mercy, who sells sachet water in the Achimota enclave, said that was not her dream job

Mercy said she wanted to be a medical doctor as a child but the dream did not become a reality after her father died

She recounted that her father was the one who paid for her fees, so when he died, she had no one to support her

When children are born, they have dreams of what career they want to pursue and are often urged to work hard to make such visions a reality.

However, some people do not see their dreams come to pass because they do not have people to fund their education or other reasons.

This is the story of Mercy, who sells water in the Achimota enclave in the Greater Accra region.

Mercy said she sells sachet water to care for her children and mother Photo credit: GhanaWeb TV

Source: Youtube

In an interview with Ghanaweb TV, Mercy said she wanted to become a medical doctor. However, she now sells water on the streets of Achimota to fend for her children and mother.

She attended school until her father died when she was in class four. Mercy recounted that after her father passed, several people contributed to help them bury their father. Mercy’s grandmother died not long after they buried her father.

Even though people promised to support her through school, which did not happen, causing her to quit school.

“My father died when I was in class five. After his death, people donated money and other things for us to do the funeral. Soon after burying my father, my grandmother died so I could not continue my education. The support we were receiving from people stopped and I had to work to put food on the table for the family.”

Mercy said that after a while, she went to learn to be a hairdresser; however, she got ill and had to stop to treat herself.

She has three children now and sells water to care for them and her mother. One of her children is in secondary school, while the other two are in basic school.

Monica said she would take it if she got the opportunity to go back to school to fulfill her dream of becoming a medical doctor, caterer, or seamstress.

Watch the video below:

