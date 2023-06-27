A video of Avram Ben Moshe opening up on how he feels about the Efia Dragon and Alejandro saga has gone viral

The young man indicated that he still loves Efia Dragon very much and would want to get back with her

He quashed the idea that he is irresponsible due to his past with women

The leader of the Common Sense Family, Avram Ben Moshe, is finding it difficult to accept that Efia Dragon, a contestant on the popular television show, Date Rush, wants nothing to do with him anymore.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the outspoken man apparently joined a live video organised by Efia Dragon to explain his side of the issue regarding his affair with the lady.

Avram, who sounded emotional at first, admitted he still loves Efia Dragon and was hoping that she would apologise to him for partaking in the Date Rush show without his approval.

He then apologised to Efia Dragon over the things he said about her in his previous video, adding that he did that to prove a point and also to quash the notion that a man with nine children cannot be a good partner.

"Yes, I have kids with four women, but the women I have stayed with had their own issues and treated me badly. Also, people are saying I have many kids, yet I am able to provide for her and even bought a dress for her worth GH¢3000," he said.

Avram claims responsibility for Efia Dragon's baby

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Avram Ben Moshe, is angry with a former contestant of Date Rush, Efia Dragon, over her claim that she is pregnant for another guy.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Avram Ben Moshe said the claim by Efia Dragon is not true because the lady is his girlfriend.

To buttress his point, Avram Ben Moshe revealed he is the one taking care of her by ensuring that he provides for her needs.

