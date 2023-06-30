A video of Kumchacha defending Sarkodie for releasing a diss song aimed at Yvonne Nelson has gone viral

The prophet stated that Sarkodie is also entitled to respond to the accusations by the actress

Netizens who watched the video praised Kumchacha for speaking on the issue

Ghanaian preacher Nicholas Osei, also known as Prophet Kumchacha, has commended Sarkodie for releasing his new single, Try Me, in response to Yvonne Nelson's memoir.

The song denied accusations by Yvonne Nelson that he (Sarkodie) pressured her to terminate their pregnancy in 2010 and also sought to paint an impression the actress is promiscuous.

Kumchacha applauds Sarkodie's response to Yvonne Nelson

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of Adepa TV, Kumchacha shot down the argument that Sarkodie could have handled the issue well instead of releasing a song.

He opined that Sarkodie had done very well defending himself in a way he knows best.

Kumchaha also questioned the move by Yvonne Nelson to revisit an incident that happened 13 years ago.

“You can imagine what people would have said if a man came to make such allegations about a woman.

For me, Sarkodie is very sensible, and we know that he is good when it comes to rap, so for me, I commend him. I think the government should applaud him for what he has done," he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians agree with Kumchacha over his comments

Netizens who reacted to the video commended Kumchacha for defending Sarkodie.

user1309634991271 stated:

we support kumchacha with 90 bags of cement,for speaking da truth

@OhenebaLavcess537 commented:

I love what Sark did paaa because Yvonne didn't respect herself

Kobena Monis commented:

This man always put where the truth has to beGos bless you

Sarkodie's song gets half a million views

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie's latest release, Try Me, has racked up an impressive 0.5 million views within two days of its release.

The song is a direct response to allegations made against the artiste by Yvonne Nelson in her book.

The song has wowed fans and claimed the top spot in the music category on YouTube's trending chart.

