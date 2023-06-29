A video of Blakk Rasta giving his viewpoint on the new song by Sarkodie has sparked reactions online

In the video, Black Rasta opined that Sakodie has made it evident that he is a pretender and nothing more

Peeps who reacted to the video agreed with him regarding his take on the matter

Ghanaian musician and media personality Abubakar Ahmed, often known as Blakk Rasta, has called out Sarkodie over the release of his new single, Try Me.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of 3FM927, Blakk Rasta, in giving feedback on the song, which is a diss track to Yvonne Nelson, simply concluded that Sarkodie is a pretender.

"The pretence in the industry will soon open up for everybody to see. People pretend to be who they are not, and Sarkodie happens to be one of those."

"Now, if you have followed Sakoide and you would want to remove that veil from your eyes, you will know that this is a fake guy."

He buttressed his claim of Sarkodie being a pretender by giving two instances.

The first, he said, happened almost two years ago when the rapper took to Twitter to solicit financial support for a young girl who needed an amount of GH¢10,000 for her medical expenses.

Blakk Rasta opined that if Sarkodie is as rich as he claims to be, he should have paid for the cost of the girl's hospital bill since it was an emergency situation.

Secondly, he cited an example where the rapper, in an interview, remarked that due to his tight schedule, he mostly doesn't pick up calls from his mother.

The video had gathered over 5,000 views at the time of writing this report.

Watch the video below:

Peeps agree with Blakk Rasta

Netizens, who thronged the comment section of the video, agreed with his assertion about Sarkodie.

@danielacquah1541 said:

God bless you Blakk Rasta for standing for the truth, Sarkodie is fake

@opnspa55 commented:

Sarkodie has brought himself down by a rap

@frederickappiah9015 replied:

Those supporting Sarkodie are just fanatics who don't listen to content but just the flow. Yvonne wrote Sarkodie impregnated her.

Yvonne Nelson hits back at Sarkodie

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that actress Yvonne Nelson has clapped back at Sarkodie over his song.

The actress challenged some claims in the song and even provided more evidence to back her statement in her memoir.

"Michael, you claim I was desperate to abort because I needed to complete school. In 2010 when I became pregnant, I had completed the university. Anybody can verify this. I wasn’t in school and you know it. If you want to lie, find a logical lie. #youspittinglies.

