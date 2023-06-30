A video of Ship Dealer challenging Yvonne Nelson on the claims she made in her memoir has gone viral

Ship dealer said it was wrong on the path of Yvonne Nelson to terminate the pregnancy while she was 25 years

He also had issues with the decision by Yvonne Nelson to mention Sarkodie in her book

Ghanaian socialite, Oliver Khan, also known as Ship Dealer, is unhappy with Yvonne Nelson over the release of her much talked about memoir titled I Am Not Yvonne Nelson.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Twitter, Ship Dealer, who was asked for his viewpoint on Yvonne Nelson's memoir, simply responded by saying that the actress erred in mentioning the name of Sarkodie in the book.

Ship Dealer calls out Yvonne Nelson over her book Photo credit: @Oliver Khan -The Ship Dealer @Sarkodie @Yvonne Nelson

Source: Facebook

His reason was that Sarkodie was a happily married man and that such an accusation could wreck his home.

He also chided the move by Yvonne Nelson to terminate the pregnancy on the grounds that the rapper told her to get rid of it.

"Some women at the age of 19 have four kids, so you have no excuse to terminate your pregnancy while you are 25 years," he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had racked up over 90,000views

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the comment by Ship Dealer

Netizens who reacted to the video shared diverse views on the comments of Shid Dealer

@Muzicffeibs commented:

25yrs paaaa.....hmmm hypocrite

@madam_eudia stated:

Dare not bring his name in your book ooo

@Benzema_DeGoat added:

This false narrative is the reason when Sark was angry and made the son. They never dated. He never rejected the pregnancy .These journalists should inform themselves

Yvonne Nelson's book thrives on negativity

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sarkodie has replied to Yvonne Nelson's recent claims in her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, where she alleged that he coerced her into terminating a pregnancy.

Sarkodie's in his song titled Try Me suggested that the success of the book is driven solely by its negative content rather than its quality.

Source: YEN.com.gh