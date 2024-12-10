The actual account of what led to the unfortunate passing of Kwabena Baidoo has been revealed by his brother

The young footballer was earlier reported to have met his untimely death during NDC's election celebrations

But Baidoo's relative has refuted those claims while providing the actual details of what transpired

The tragic passing of Kwabena Baidoo has sent shockwaves through both Ghana's football and political spheres.

The erstwhile Sekondi Hasaacas forward tragically lost his life during the 2024 general elections under circumstances initially linked to celebratory motorbike stunts.

The brother of a young footballer who died during the 2024 elections has shared details of what led to his death. Photos by @onua951fm/X and Nipah Dennis/Getty.

Brother of Kwabena Baidoo reveals full details

However, fresh details from his brother, Emmanuel Quarm, have shed light on what truly happened.

Baidoo had been serving as a polling agent for Kukua Bissue, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for Ahanta West.

After voting, his candidate emerged victorious at their polling station, leaving Baidoo in high spirits.

As part of his duties, he joined other agents in transporting ballot boxes and pink sheets to the constituency’s collation centre.

But unfortunately, he met his untimely death en route to his destination.

“Kwabena was serving as a polling agent for Kukua Bissue,” Quarm recounted to Connect FM, as quoted by 3news.

“After the counting at his polling station showed his candidate had won, he was in high spirits.

"While on his way to the collation centre with other agents, his motorbike was involved in an accident, and his head hit the road.”

Despite being rushed to the Axim Government Hospital, the now-late footballer succumbed to his injuries on the morning of Sunday, December 8, 2024.

Baidoo’s death is particularly heartbreaking given his aspirations off the pitch.

Reports from Joy Sports indicate that he had spent months in Accra, awaiting an opportunity to secure a move abroad and reignite his career.

His return to the Western Region just days before the elections was meant to be a brief stopover before resuming his pursuit of a professional contract.

Tributes flood after Baidoo's tragic death

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that the news of Baidoo's passing reverberated across the nation, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes on social media.

Fans and sympathisers shared their condolences, honouring his memory.

A supporter, @LeroyFCB1, urged the president-elect to comfort the bereaved family, tweeting, "Aw, Mahama should visit his family."

