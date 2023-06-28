Rapper Sarkodie has replied to Yvonne Nelson after she made some shocking revelations about the rapper in her memoir

He revealed that he was ready to take his secret with her to his grave but now has no other option than to tell his side of the story

He detailed that it would be best if Yvonne Nelson took the blame for her terminated pregnancy with him rather than finding someone to blame him for it

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie known privately as Michael Owusu Addo has replied to actress and movie producer Yvonne Nelson over claims that he influenced her to terminate her pregnancy with him.

Sarkodie reveals he wanted to take his secret to his grave Photo credit: @yvonnenelsongh @Facebook/Sarkodie

Source: Instagram

In a just-released song by Sarkodie, "Try Me", which has been interpreted as a direct reply to the actress based on the lyrics in it, the rapper detailed that the secret, which has now become the talk of the country for weeks, was meant to follow him to his grave.

The ace rapper detailed, in the first few minutes of the introduction of the song, that he wanted to take the widespread unveiled secret about the terminated pregnancy with Yvonne in 2010 to his grave.

The award-winning rapper added that he never imagined a day when he would be in such a wave, the trends that he has found himself in after the release of Yvonne's memoir. However, he has no choice and must make certain issues clear to the public.

The trending song has crossed over 130,000 views after it was released by the rapper on his official YouTube account a few hours ago.

Watch the lyrics to Sarkodie's reply to Yvonne Nelson below

Some Ghanaians reacted to Sarkodie's reply to Yvonne Nelson

Some Ghanaians reacted positively to the video, they applauded Sarkodie's intelligence in rap and cheered him on for speaking up.

@tygamhane5603 commented:

Sark can rap, if you agree, thumbs up

@hannahboakye5245 commented:

Sark you've earned my 100% respect.. just within 3 mins we've known the actual truth..

@sarahanoff6118 commented:

Well done sark. Silence is not always golden ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Yvonne Nelson replies to Sarkodie's diss song, saying insults won't work

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that in response to Sarkodie's most recent song, Yvonne Nelson warned him against using insults.

She stood by her words, further detailing stories she excluded from her memoir after being triggered to speak more about the issue upon Sarkodie's diss song.

Source: YEN.com.gh