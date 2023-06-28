Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has responded to Yvonne Nelson's allegations of forcing her to abort a pregnancy in her book, I Am Not Yvonne Nelson

In his new song Try Me, Sarkodie dismisses the book's quality, claiming it's selling due to its negative content

The exchange has sparked a heated debate among fans, with Sarkodie maintaining his innocence while awaiting Nelson's response

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has swiftly responded to actress Yvonne Nelson's recent claims in her book I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, where she alleged that he coerced her into terminating a pregnancy.

Sarkodie's retort came in the form of a new song titled Try Me. In the track, the acclaimed musician dismissed Yvonne's book, suggesting that its success is driven solely by its negative content rather than its quality.

While the lyrics of the song have sparked intense debate among fans and observers, Sarkodie maintains his innocence regarding the alleged incident.

Sarkodie says Yvonne Nelson's book is not that good Photo credit: @sarkodie; @yvonnenelsongh

Source: Instagram

As the public eagerly awaits Yvonne's response to that, it remains to be seen how this war of words will unfold between two prominent figures in Ghana's entertainment industry.

Ghanaians react to Sarkodie's song for Yvonne Nelson

Below are some comments netizens have shared after hearing the lyrics of Try Me.

@caseyacheampongsarpong4968 said:

King Sark is too good. Narrating a story, defending himself with perfect rhymes

@kmbkamboo5834 commented:

Sark is simply the G.O.A.T. Putting the topic aside, the story telling in the song is absolutely amazing, topping it up with a smooth bit of emotion hook/chorus. extremely awesome love it

@sarahanoff6118 indicated:

Well done sark. Silence is not always golden ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

@hannahboakye5245 stated:

Sark you've earned my 100% respect... just within 3 mins we've known the actual truth..

See the video below:

Rapper debunks pregnancy neglect allegations by actress in his diss song

Meanwhile, according to Sarkodie, he never refused to take responsibility when the actress told him she was pregnant for him 10 years ago.

In her memoir I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, the actress accused the rapper of pregnancy neglect when she told him about the pregnancy.

She said she had to end the pregnancy because the rapper refused to accept responsibility.

Yvonne Nelson asks Sarkodie if he would have made her keep the pregnancy when he had a serious girlfriend

Also, Yvonne Nelson has questioned popular musician Sarkodie after he responded to her memoir with a song.

In the song, Sarkodie said he was not the one who pushed for the termination of pregnancy but rather Yvonne Nelson.

Source: YEN.com.gh