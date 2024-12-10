Vinicius Junior unveiled a fresh celebration after scoring against Atalanta in the Champions League on Tuesday night

Despite making his first appearance for Real Madrid since November 11, Vinicius was involved in two of his side's three goals

His efforts, although subdued, proved important as Carlo Ancelotti's troops sealed a vital 3-2 win against the Europa League champions

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior marked his triumphant return from injury in style, unveiling a fresh celebration after scoring a decisive goal against Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League.

The Brazilian, back in action sooner than anticipated, delivered when his team needed him most despite still regaining peak match fitness.

Vinicius Jr. celebrated his goal against Atalanta in style as Real Madrid sealed a vital win in the Champions League. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Vinicius scores on injury return

Slotting directly into the starting lineup after a four-game absence, Vinicius showed flashes of rustiness.

Yet, as is the hallmark of exceptional players, he seized a critical moment to make an impact.

Capitalising on a rare mix-up in Atalanta's backline, the 24-year-old wasted no time, unleashing a precise left-footed strike into the bottom corner, leaving the goalkeeper stranded.

According to Football Espana, his goal restored Real Madrid's advantage after Charles De Ketelaere's emphatic penalty had cancelled out an earlier effort from Kylian Mbappe.

Vinicius launches new goal celebration

But it wasn’t just his clinical finish that grabbed attention—Vinicius also debuted a cryptic new celebration.

Departing from his signature Samba-inspired dances, the winger instead covered his eyes before mimicking a shooting motion, sparking widespread curiosity and speculation among fans.

Fans react to Vinicius' new celebration

Social media buzzed with reactions to the Ballon d’Or runner-up’s mysterious gesture. Fans shared varied opinions:

@Fedesprop declared:

"Nah, that’s a trademark."

@MathsGirl1 admired:

"Vini, you absolutely rocked it."

Conversely, @Issem_Retah warned:

"He’s gonna get fined watch."

As discussions swirl around his new celebration, one thing is clear: Vinicius continues to underscore his importance to Real Madrid.

Ronaldo insists Vinicius should be 2024 Ballon d'Or winner

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported on the ongoing debate regarding the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award.

The conversation has sparked heated discussions among football fans about whether Rodri truly deserved the prestigious honour over Vinicius Junior.

Iconic Brazilian forward Ronaldo Nazario weighed in, suggesting that the prize should have gone to his fellow countryman, Vinicius, rather than Rodri.

