A video of a Ghanaian lady opening up about her dislike for UG and UPSA guys has surfaced on social media

In the video, she claimed that she wasn't attracted to guys from both schools because they, in her opinion, are not attractive

Netizens who saw the video greeted the lady's comment with mixed reactions as some criticised her while others agreed with her

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) student has started a social media debate after expressing her preferences in dating partners.

During an interaction with Voice of UPSA, she noted that she would never date a man from either the University if Ghana (Legon) or UPSA.

A UPSA lady is expressing her dislike for guys from University of Ghana, UPSA. Image source: Voice of UPSA

Source: TikTok

In a viral video, the young lady stated that she wouldn't give any guy from the two institutions a chance since they, in her opinion, are not attractive.

However, she expressed her desire to date guys from Asheshi University, who are perceived to be very rich.

Lady says she wouldn't date Legon guys

Another lady who spoke in the video also opened up about her disinterest in dating guys from the University of Ghana.

She noted that she preferred a UPSA guy since a University of Ghana student once broke her heart.

That notwithstanding, she acknowledged that they were good guys in the University of Ghana.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam UPSA lady

Netizens who saw the video of the young lady greeted her comments with mixed reactions. While some agreed with her, others slammed her in the comment section of the post.

@universityofghana1 wrote:

"The first gal no herself she be attractive."

@Kendrick Supremo wrote:

"There's a problem with the question. Why should you date someone because of the University he attended ? And who says Ashesi is a DB school ? Many people there are on scholarship wai."

@Alphabet wrote:

"Paulina can lie eiii Karen come see ooo."

@Ova Comer wrote:

"The first gal wey dey stand like Chinese chopsticks. Sɛ I dont find dem attractive. Ne ho tan bi sɛ ɔpɛ Dbee."

Lady speaks on why she rejected crush

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that a lady from UPSA had opened up on why she didn't date her crush.

She noted that she asked the guy about his biggest life achievement and to her astonishment, he told her buying an AC.

Netizens who saw the video were disappointed and expressed their views in the comment section of the post.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh