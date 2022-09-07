A Ghanaian police officer, Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba, has won the Outstanding Civil Servant of the Year award at the 2022 Humanitarian Awards Global

The prestigious award is in recognition of Corporal Ekpeagba's commendable service to humanity and society

He told YEN.com.gh that the award would motivate him to do more as he has more projects targeting the vulnerable in society

Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba, a Ghanaian police officer, has been adjudged the Outstanding Civil Servant of the Year at the 2022 Humanitarian Awards Global.

The benevolent police officer has established himself as a philanthropist who will go out of his way to help people, especially the vulnerable.

The prestigious award, which honours change makers, is in recognition of his service to humanity and society.

Photos of Ghanaian police officer Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba. Credit: Corporal Agbeko Simon Ekpeagba.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh in an exclusive interview, Corporal Agbeko said he does not impact lives for awards but is honoured for the recognition.

''I don't do good for an award, but if some people have noticed what I'm doing for society and think I should be celebrated, I'm honoured.

''It will motivate me to do more for society as I have more projects targeting the vulnerable in the future,'' he said.

Corporal Agbeko is impacting lives through his foundation called A helping HAND 1.

Police Officer Grabs Humanitarian Award

