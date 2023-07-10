TV/Radio personality and Health advocate Abigail Ashley has got recognition as the valedictorian at GH Fashion School's graduation ceremony, receiving four distinguished awards

These accolades include Most Promising Fashion Student, Best Student in Garment Construction, Best Student in Fashion Business, and Best Student in Machinery

The news of her achievements has drawn congratulations from Ghanaians and highlighted her versatile expertise in the fashion industry

Abigail becomes valedictorian for GH Fashion School Photo credit: @UTVGhana

Source: Facebook

Abigail Ashley's exceptional success not only highlights her talent and dedication but also serves as an inspiration to aspiring fashion enthusiasts.

How Ghanaians are celebrating Abigail Ashley for her achievement

According to some netizens, Abigail's outstanding performance in multiple categories exemplifies her versatility and expertise in the fashion industry. Below are some of their comments.

Joyce Kumi said:

When you have life,you have everything to do, congratulations Abigail

Loveridge Ampratwum Okyere indicated:

She is a living testimony. Congratulations girl. God bless every soul that has been around you.

Fiifi Arsenal Buabeng commented:

Big Congrats Dear Abigail Ashley ! We already proud of you ! ! Pls let your dear limit goes beyond the skies!

Dhot Kom said:

Congratulations my dear. The world awaits your service

Source: YEN.com.gh