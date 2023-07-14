A Ghanaian man who opted to film his travel from Ghana to the US has got people talking

The man decided to dress like a student hence, wearing a school uniform for the journey

Netizens who saw the video praised the young man over his move to wear a school uniform to the US

A young Ghanaian man has got social media buzzing after a video of him on a plane to the United States of America went viral.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who was spotted in the cabin of the plane opted to look different as he wore a public basic school uniform for the trip.

Man wears school uniform as he travels abroad Photo credit: @williamkwasismith/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He explained that the reason for his outfit was primarily because he wanted to surprise his family in the US and also to gauge their reaction.

The family, upon his arrival, received him warmly. However, some of them looked stunned that he wore a school uniform on his travel to the US.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 2,000 likes and 100 comments.

Watch the video:

Peeps praise him over his outfit

Netizens who saw the video commended him over his decision to travel in such an outfit.

Mugeez Chita stated:

Wow so lovely, I will try it when I travel. You can take an African from Africa but you can't take the african from him.

jefferyelormakort stated:

We met at the KIA airport ACC and I was amazed at what you were wearing

ohmyrene indicated:

Mind nobody, fashion is a calculation

Carter-Vickers indicated:

This one for go Guinness world record

lopilopi revealed:

You forgot your school bag

