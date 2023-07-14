A video of a young man opening up on his astonishment about a road in the US has got many people talking

The young man admitted that the bad nature of the road got him thinking about whether he was in Ghana

Netizens who saw the video revealed that they were not surprised that roads in the US had potholes on them

A young Ghanaian man has sparked a huge reaction from many people on social media after he expressed astonishment, apparently, after seeing a road with potholes in the United States of America.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man, who identifies himself as @eddiek94, shared a short clip of the road he came across in Queens, a town in New York City.

Ghanaian man reacts to road with potholes in US Photo credit:@eddiek94/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He focused his camera on the bad nature of the road, trying to emphasise the big potholes on it.

In his astonishment, he simply remarked that although he was in Queens, it felt as if he was in Ghana at the moment.

The bad nature of the road was such that vehicles had to move at a slow pace to avoid hitting the potholes.

The video captioned "Is this really Queens" had gathered over 4,000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the video

Netizens, in reacting to the video, were not too surprised, with some revealing that having potholes on the road in a developed country is not news.

skefonzi commented:

Queens dieer it's like Ghana...it's the background song for me

tdl887 stated:

I worked on a movie set back there one night n they did use it for a scene in Africa lol

dolly_B replied:

The way me n my friend were hopping around that mud & puddles to make our way to the main street

Oldboy said:

If you didn’t raise the camera I would’ve thought it was Ghana

Source: YEN.com.gh