Ghanaian Man Stunned After Seeing Potholes On US Road, Video Of His Reaction Goes Viral
- A video of a young man opening up on his astonishment about a road in the US has got many people talking
- The young man admitted that the bad nature of the road got him thinking about whether he was in Ghana
- Netizens who saw the video revealed that they were not surprised that roads in the US had potholes on them
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
A young Ghanaian man has sparked a huge reaction from many people on social media after he expressed astonishment, apparently, after seeing a road with potholes in the United States of America.
In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man, who identifies himself as @eddiek94, shared a short clip of the road he came across in Queens, a town in New York City.
Ghanaian man and friends storm popular eatery at East Legon, spend GH¢920 on bowl of fufu, video trends
He focused his camera on the bad nature of the road, trying to emphasise the big potholes on it.
In his astonishment, he simply remarked that although he was in Queens, it felt as if he was in Ghana at the moment.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The bad nature of the road was such that vehicles had to move at a slow pace to avoid hitting the potholes.
The video captioned "Is this really Queens" had gathered over 4,000 likes and 100 comments at the time of writing the report.
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the video
Netizens, in reacting to the video, were not too surprised, with some revealing that having potholes on the road in a developed country is not news.
skefonzi commented:
Pastor in Canada refuses to bless marriage of African couple because the groom didn't have legal residency
Queens dieer it's like Ghana...it's the background song for me
tdl887 stated:
I worked on a movie set back there one night n they did use it for a scene in Africa lol
dolly_B replied:
The way me n my friend were hopping around that mud & puddles to make our way to the main street
Oldboy said:
If you didn’t raise the camera I would’ve thought it was Ghana
Man discourages lazy people from travelling abroad
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man advised people who are lazy to drop the idea of travelling abroad in search of greener pastures.
He explained in a TikTok video that the key principle for success abroad is hard work, hence anyone without that attribute should not bother travelling at all.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh