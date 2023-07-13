A video of what a young man did at a restaurant as he went there to eat with his friends has gone viral

Apparently, he prepared banku at home and sent it there as top up to what he would be served

Netizens who saw the video commended him for the move, with many saying the ball of banku he was served was very small

A young Ghanaian man has done the unthinkable after he took a ball of banku he had prepared at home to a restaurant.

In a video that has since gone viral and was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, the young man who was in the company of his friends at a restaurant pulled out a big ball of banku while they were eating.

Man sends a ball of banku to a restaurant

At that moment, he showed no sign of shyness, adding that he brought the banku to the restaurant as a top-up so he could eat it with the Tilapia.

He also expressed unhappiness over the little ball of banku served by the restaurant, especially considering the cost of the meal.

"I bought the banku together with the tilapia for GH¢50. Compare mine to this," he said.

The action of the young man stunned his friends at the table, who looked at him in pure disbelief.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 4000 likes and 200 comments.

Ghanian stunned by the actions of the man

Social media users who thronged the comment section of the video agreed that the ball of banku served at the restaurant was very small.

Rich Hommie Lilj Junior commented:

how much is corn dough. some seller's oh

albertbaahamoako stated:

we will start searching you at our tilapia joint no wonder sometimes tilapia finishes but still banku dey

Qweku_Hans reacted:

Do they think you are feeding that banku for a toddler

DoŘà BuĆci added:

They will start doing inspection when you are about to buy Buh )noa nono we all go start some soon

Man picks leftover food at KFC

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young man was filmed eating leftover food at a KFC restaurant.

A man and his girlfriend at the next table didn't eat their chicken pieces but had left.

This led to him proceeding to the table where the food was to take what was left.

