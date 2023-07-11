A video of a young lady opening up on how a guy behaved after professing love to her has got people talking

The young lady stated that the guy just cut all communication with her after she told him she was undecided about his love proposal.

Netizens who reacted to the video sided with the young man over his action

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young lady has cracked ribs online after she took to social media to lament over the attitude of some men who act impatiently after they profess love to a lady.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the lady who took to TikTok narrated how a guy she loves withdrew his interest after she played hard to get.

Lady opens up on what her crush did Photo credit:@feliciaalalle/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Narrating what happened, the lady revealed the guy professed love to her but was denied an immediate answer.

“The guy called a few days after proposing to me, and I told him I was still thinking about it. After two weeks, I didn't hear from him."

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The lady said she decided to follow up by reaching out to the guy, only for him to feign ignorance that he never proposed to her and doesn't even know her.

"After I reminded him that she was speaking to Felicia, the lady she professed love to, the guy told me she had done no such thing and that I had called a wrong number"

The lady admitted she was troubled by what had happened because she seriously loved the young man.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 15,000 likes and 900 comments.

Watch the video

Ghanaians side with the young man

Netizens who took to the comment section expressed different opinions, with many siding with the young man over his actions.

Iycephrinx4 stated:

I proposed to this lady, and she told me she is dating, and I said Ok thanks for your time. She was like “eiii bra wonni aboter3”

cliffordnortey commented:

you dey take weeks to think about it, why ebi exams you dey go write.

user2839703105212

I don't even know why they think if you give in first day mean you are cheap, my husband first day I met him I really love him so I don't waist time

Lady admits her boyfriend is ugly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian lady has raised eyebrows after detailing why she jilted her ex-boyfriend.

In a video on TikTok, the pretty Ghanaian lady who was quizzed on why she broke up with her ex said it was because he was broke.

The lady said her current boyfriend is not good-looking, but she is dating him because he has money and takes good care of her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh