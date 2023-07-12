A video of an African mother dancing in the graduation hall as her daughter graduates from a University has got many on social media talking

The mother seemed very proud of her daughter and could not remain seated as they mentioned her daughter's name to receive her certificate

Several people who commented said the mother got them emotional and they could see their mums doing similar if they were the ones graduating

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A mother who could not contain her joy when her daughter graduated from a University abroad.

The Cameroonian mother was so happy when her daughter mounted the podium to shake hands with her professors and university leaders.

The proud mother was up on her feet even before her daughter’s name was mentioned.

A collage of the mother dancing and celebrating as her daughter graduates Photo credit: @hernetworkonline Source: Instagram

Source: Instagram

She was shouting and dancing in a traditional Cameroonian way even before her child’s name was mentioned. When they called her daughter, the dance and cheering intensified and she made her way closer to the podium.

In the video, the proud mother took off the scarf on her head and put it on the floor for her daughter to walk on it when she descended the podium.

The girl also did not disappoint when she got off the podium. She hugged her mother and danced with her for a while before going to her seat.

The mother, with joy all over her face, went back to sit down. She was wearing traditional Cameroonian attire. A long sleeve blouse with a wrapper skirt and a scarf to cover her head.

The caption for the video posted by hernetworkonline said: “A proud mother at her daughter’s graduation! We’re glad the school authorities let them have their moment. #Cameroun”

Watch the video below:

Reactions on the video

As of the time of publishing, the video had received over 6000 likes and close to 500 comments. Most of the people who commented said they were emotional watching the video.

Read some of the comments below:

@niketojo commented:

This made me smile, and so glad the daughter felt proud as well to actually hug her mom. May every parent witness a day like this in the life of their child.

@bridesonabudgetnigeria wrote:

So emotional . You never know the sacrifices some parents have to make to be rewarded with such honour of their kids graduation. Congratulations to the family

@whitewordsonblacktable said:

I think aside from you, who's a winner, only mothers have genuine joy when you're winning. Mothers are diamonds

@cupcakefairyabj commented:

After all the school fees spent and prayers prayed, you can’t help but smile for this mama❤️

@yejadewakun wrote:

I had tears in my eyes . I can imagine the joy in her heart. God bless her and all other mums out there working hard to make their children happy.

@iamdrmay said:

I so love this …thank you mummy for celebrating #her. I celebrate both of you. Receive your .!My daughter’s school should better watch this….I go do pass this lady . They should be prepared …. They go see drama because home training will be dropped in Nigeria . Lady Zee’s graduation on my mind . Lord, take the wheels .. we are coming

Mother sheds tears at daughter’s graduation from University

Parents, especially mothers, are always proud when their children achieve a feat. Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a video that went viral showed a mother who cried as her daughter graduated from the university.

In the video, the young graduate was hugging her mother but the mother was filled with emotions she started to shed tears of joy.

In a caption to the video, the young lady said she was grateful to her mother for supporting her through her journey.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh