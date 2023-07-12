After Ghanaian actress, author and filmmaker Yvonne Nelson posted a video from her daycare, Just Like Mama, the internet was flooded with diverse opinions

The video showed a little girl being protective of her male friend while pushing other ladies away from him as the rest of the class looked on

The video melted the hearts of Instagram users, while it sparked massive debate among Tweeps about whether their parents consented to the video

Diverse opinions were generated after Yvonne Nelson posted an adorable video of one of her female pupils attending her school, Just Like Mama, rubbing and tightly hugging another male pupil.

In the video, the little girl was seen being protective of her male colleague as she push other little girls away while the other classmates looked on.

The video has sparked massive reactions on social media as Instagram users admired the video, while Twitter users had a lot to say about it.

Instagram reactions on Just Like Mama video

When the video was posted on Yvonne Nelson's Instagram page, many people took to the comment section to speak highly of the little girl who was holding tightly to her male colleague.

Many spoke about how she comes from a loving home and how she spreads that to her friends at school.

People spoke about how her parents are raising her well and how much of a caring and sweet mother she would be in future.

See some of the lovely comments on the video:

majestytwins stated:

No money can come between our love

krymimusic said:

It’s the care and love the parents smother her in that she is replicating out there. Cute❤️ brother is enjoying early

ash_karamell remarked:

She’s protective & territorial and cute

janet_oguns said:

All see is a caring girl who was brought up with so much love by mummy and daddy

damsel_cherry01 stated:

Na so me and my husband Dey now, I use love they keep my man from all does witches

mizz_esi commented:

When I get my own man

wear.necessities said:

Compassionate kids, lucky boy ❤️

beveliine remarked:

Y she only nice to the guy though? . Women supporting women in d mud

Below is the video posted on Instagram.

Twitter Reactions on Just Like Mama video

However, people on Twitter had opposing views on the video. Many were concerned whether their parents were aware that the video was being posted online.

Others were also of the opinion that the video was not right and that they were kids.

See selected tweets from the comments and quoted replies of the post:

@johnstoni stated:

As cute as it is I definitely wouldn't want my daughter or son on social media without my explicit consent. Her mom approves though so let me just sit down

@mistameister remarked:

Are the parents aware their kids admitted into your school are being put on social media?

@official_clev said:

If you put my kids out there like this without my consent, I’ll end you!!!

@kwadwosheldon said:

As usual there some dvmb @sses in the comments and quoted having zero idea about what’s happening but chatting nonsense. This borders on their parents consenting to it to be posted on this platform and the subjects in the video being minors.. but you wouldn’t know cos w’aden no sua! That’s the context tho!

@_adofo__69 commented:

You are happy they are doing this? Ah

Below is the video posted on Twitter.

Reactions of the parents of the kids

However, another Tweep, @ChrisDeKing shared reactions from the parents of the kids in a twitter thread.

He posted screenshots of the parents' comments as well as the repost on their various social media stories and pages.

See the reactions of their parents below.

Liberia's First Lady Clar Marie Weah visits Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama

YEN.com.gh previously reported that the Liberian First Lady Clar Marie Weah visited Yvonne Nelson's school, Just Like Mama.

Ghanaians hailed the author of I Am Not Yvonne Nelson, as one of the well-respected persons in the world visited her day care to learn more about what they do.

Pictures from her visit emerged on social media as they watched Mrs Weah tour Just Like Mama.

