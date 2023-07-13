Wode Maya is a Ghanaian YouTuber who shares videos with the aim of changing the negative narrative of Africa

He travels to various African countries, highlighting the best and showing why it is not necessary to be divided but rather see ourselves as one

He has recently shared a video at a border between Kenya and Tanzania, again showing why Africans are one people

Several people believe Africans are one people divided by the borders created by Europeans who were then colonial masters on the continent.

Famous Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has proven it once again in a video he shared on Twitter.

Wode Maya was at Masai Mara in Kenya and crossed just by taking a step into Serengeti in Tanzania. An inscription showed one was crossing into another country from a neighbouring country.

A collage of Wode Maya crossing into Tanzania from Kenya Photo credit: @wode_maya Source: Twitter

Masai Mara is located in southwestern Kenya and shares its southern border with Serengeti Park in northern Tanzania. The two park neighbours share an unfenced border.

Wode Maya said, “I went to Tanzania without a passport; no visa needed. It is about time we break down these borders and put Africa together.”

The capital city of Kenya, Nairobi, is the closest to Masai Mara, and most Masai Mara safaris start from this city.

In Tanzania, the nearest city and the city most safari tours begin from is Arusha. Arusha is a city with a population of just over 400,000. It has some of the most significant sites in Tanzania.

Watch the video below:

Comments from Wode Maya’s video

Several Twitter users reacted to the video. The video had over 67,000 views and close to 300 comments as of the reporting time. Most people commenting called for the unification of Africa.

Read some of the comments below:

@mira_whi said:

Even if we do have borderlines between our countries, you can't put boundaries between our common history, customs, and traditions. Let's make no boundaries Africa great again.

@KontaSEO commented:

Oyibo created the borders you no waste time for Tanzania at all, abi you no want wahala? True talk bro, we need to find ways to control our population, break down these borders and let money and trade flow freely within our motherland. Na only us fit help ourselves.

@natesonz wrote:

Only thing keeping us far from civilization “boarders”

@JeffreyDeYon1 said:

The Berlin Conference created the borders. It's time to form one alliance and merge Africa together.

@Okolowaka commented:

Europeans really messed up our heads...and we are playing along, continuing with these VISA rules that don't make sense.

Wode Maya shows a Ghanaian community in Ivory Coast

Earlier, Wode Maya, in showing that Africans are one, shared a video on a Ghanaian community in Ivory Coast.

The place is called the ‘Village of Ghana,’ where Ghanaians have made a home and speak local languages.

Wode Maya revealed that everybody who lives there is from Ghana. When Wode Maya got to the village, most people there spoke Fante or Ahanta.

