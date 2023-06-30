Africa's famous YouTuber, Wode Maya, is going places as his video was used as a case study for university students

Strathmore University, in Kenya, used a YouTube video of Wode Maya interviewing a Ugandan farmer for their studies

After sharing the video on Twitter, several people commented, applauding Wode Maya for his contribution to the African narrative

A video of renowned Ghanaian YouTuber Wode Maya has been used for studies at Strathmore University in Kenya.

In a tweet, Wode Maya, the first Ghanaian to get one million subscribers on his channel, said that he was happy that his channel could be of help to students studying at the tertiary level.

A collage of shots from the case study presentation and Wode Maya Photo credit: @wode_maya

Source: Twitter

“My YouTube Channel is the New University In Africa Thank You, Strathmore University for using my video as case-study!”

The video that was used was an interview Wode Maya had with Grace Bwogi, who is a farmer in Uganda.

Strathmore University is a chartered university in Nairobi, Kenya, which was founded in 1961. The school started as the first multi-racial, multi-religious advanced-level sixth-form college offering science and arts subjects.

Wode Maya to launch a real estate agency in Africa

Meanwhile, the celebrated YouTuber has indicated that he will launch his real estate company in July 2023.

He said the company will project African culture in prime properties and also help address the housing challenges on the continent.

Celebrated Ghanaian YouTuber said he earns between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his channel

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Wode Maya revealed that he makes between $30,000 and $50,000 monthly from his lively channel. The content creator said he earns the said amount only on the viewership of his videos.

He also makes more money from consultancy and influencing.

Wode Maya sponsors mum on her first international trip

In other news, Wode Maya shared photos of his mother experiencing her first international flight.

He revealed that his mother cried because she wished her husband was present to enjoy the flight with her.

Wode Maya said: "My mom literally cried on board, saying…. 'I wish your dad was here.' I felt that statement in my bones!"

Source: YEN.com.gh