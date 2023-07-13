Ghanaian YouTuber was pleasantly surprised during his trip to a town in South Africa called Durban

The content creator was overwhelmed with the beautiful curves of the women in South Africa

Wode Maya pointed out that most of the celebrities who became famous for their backside would not have been successful in that town

Ghanaian digital media influencer Wode Maya, born Berthold Kobby Winkler Ackon, said South African women have been naturally endowed with big behinds.

According to the famous YouTuber, almost all the women in Durban, the town he visited, had huge protruding behinds.

Unlike many celebs from other parts of Africa, South African women do not need to go under the knife for curvy bodies.

Wode Maya seemed hesitant to share the video. He apologised repeatedly if it came off as offensive as he excitedly shared his video.

I don't know whether some of you are going to be mad at me for saying this, but I want to tell you, guys, a fun fact about what I've seen in Durban. Listen, if you have a big bum in this city, I don't think it will be the biggest flex here. From where I'm coming from and in some of the countries I've been to, people with big backsides become celebrities, but in Durban, 99.9 % of the women got it.

Peeps react to Wode Maya's big discovery in Durban, South Africa

Peeps from Africa joined in the conversation about African countries with the most curvaceous women. Ugandas, Nigerians, Kenyans, South Africans and Ghanaians are represented in their numbers in the comment section.

Chris Handler

Planning to go there with my wifey. I think I will need shades throughout my stay so I don’t get in trouble

Sammy Munga commented:

Ok. Just remember you are our in-law here in Kenya!

Jidenna Smith commented:

This is one of the reasons most Nigerian guys don't wanna leave South Africa, and South African women can't thank God enough for the gift of Nigerian men. WE ARE GOOD, I TELL YOU.

Kofi Armel commented:

It's very true, in fact, there's a particular tribe there called "the Khoikhoi" whose women are genetically endowed with "big nyash", scientists call it "steatopygia". The nyash is so big that kids can even stand on it to jump and play

Youtuber Wode Maya uncovers a town in Ivory Coast where they speak Ghanaian local languages

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported Wode Maya's reaction when he met a whole townfolk who spoke Ghanaian languages.

The YouTuber was pleasantly shocked to discover a town in Ivory Coast called 'Village of Ghana'.

According to Wode Maya, those living in those parts trace their lineages to Ghana's Central and Western Regions.

