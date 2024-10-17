Makafui Awuku, founder of Mckingtorch Africa, repurposes plastic waste into school desks and art to address pollution in Accra

According to Makafui, he aims to transform plastic waste into various valuable items, contributing to a cleaner environment

Mckingtorch Africa also donated some of their innovative longarm shovels to BuzStop Boys to help with their cleaning initiatives

Makafui Awuku is the founder of Mckingtorch Africa, a startup that transforms plastic waste into school desks and beautiful art pieces.

He explained that after noticing how much waste was present in Accra, he sought a way to help reduce the capital city's plastic filth.

In a video on X, Makafui said he felt he could use the plastic to benefit other people who need items for educational purposes and started making desks.

“The essence of the school desk project is that there are too much plastics in Accra, but then there are children in the rural areas that are learning on the floor. So we are saying can use the plastic waste from Accra to tackle the education problem in the rural areas. That was the question I was asking myself as an innovator.”

Plastic waste accounts for about 90 per cent of the filth in Accra, leading to calls for banning plastics from solving the challenge.

However, Makafui and his people at Mckingtorch Africa make several things from plastic, and that is their contribution to saving the environment.

He said their startup had found a creative way of making something from plastic waste and keeping their hands busy by transforming the waste into 'basically anything'.

Meanwhile, Mckingtorch Africa donated some longarm shovels to Buzstop Boys to help with their voluntary work.

Ghanaians applaud Macintosh creations

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on Makafui's innovation after details were shared by @buzstopboys.

@thewillisbloke said:

“This is Makafui and he founded Mckintorch Africa. I often volunteer with Mckintorch to do clean ups in Accra. We usually pick up plastic and any items that can be recycled. This enables him to recycle waste into useful products. Very solid guy!”

@timelesscityzen wrote:

“One company and ministry are being paid millions of cedis but are grossly underdelivering. Bless up boys”

@ChikyuGh said:

“Makafui and his team doing amazing things!”

@iamezane wrote:

“Cancel the zoomlion contract … give these guys that budget”

@dhokabeatz said:

“How can one get access to some of the desks?”

@EdemSway said:

“Good work guys and to Mckingtorch God bless you 👍”

Ghanaian man gives Buzstop Boys $100

YEN.com.gh reported that a stranger gifted Buzstop Boys $100 when he saw them working on the streets.

Nii Crabbe was impressed by the work the volunteers were doing and wanted to show them his appreciation.

He appealed to Ghanaians to support the Buzstop Boys wherever possible so they can continue their efforts.

