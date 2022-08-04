Social media users have begun sending condolences to a lady who lost her husband 12 days after their wedding

A video of the beautiful couple on their white wedding day which was held on May 28 was shared on the net

The white wedding was held two days after their traditional wedding but little did the bride know what was to come

A beautiful lady became a widow 12 days after being joined with her heartthrob in holy matrimony following his passing away.

While the circumstance surrounding his demise wasn't stated, some information about the couple was given in a TikTok video shared by @glorcycutex3.

The new husband died 12 days after his wedding. Photo Credit: TikTok/@glorycutex3

Source: UGC

It was indicated in the video that the couple had their traditional wedding on the 26th of May and then the white wedding two days later.

A short clip of the couple in their white wedding attires while in a car was followed by another scene of the bride handling the microphone at an occasion.

But on June 9 which is 12 days after their white wedding, the groom died.

The video has been watched over 7.2 million times since making this report, with condolence messages pouring in from netizens.

Watch the video below:

Condolences pour in from netizens

charitydauda847 said:

"Jesus May her soul rest in peace may God help us not to pass through this amen."

Zimel Fashion said:

"This is painful for the husband nd family. it sadden me.I pray God comfort dem. hope of resurrection is sure. You can see her again In God new world."

Jao Sharon Adokorach. said:

"This year just got to my last nerves after losing my Dad in June, still here trying to accept but it's not easy.RIP best friend."

Tivond@ said:

"Lord I know the feeling … similar incident and it hurts (Married June 28, 2021 - Died Sept. 20, 2021)."

Forever-cute Henry said:

" Nevaaaa that's crazy.. 9th of June hopefully you have a honeymoon baby in the way to keep a hold of him."

