A video of a young lady encouraging the Ghana Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup has left many in awe

The lady said fans of participating teams will have easy access to the country because of the World Cup

Netizens who saw the video commended the young lady for encouraging the Black Stars to give off their best

A young Ghanaian lady in Canada has appealed to the senior national team, the Black Stars, to endeavour to give off their maximum best in order to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

In a TikTok video, the young lady explained that qualification to the next World Cup should not be taken lightly because it will come with a lot of benefits.

Young lady appeals to Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup Photo credit: @angelaafiasarpong/TikTok @GhanaBlackstars/Twitter

She said with Canada as one of the three host nations for the mundial, priority will be given to fans from participating countries, hence many Ghanaians will be allowed entry into the country because of the Black Stars.

"This will hlep many people to get the opportunity to come and experience life in Canada. Others who also plan to stay will also get the opportunity, so I am urging the Black Stars to qualify for the World Cup, she said with seriousness."

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 600 likes and 40 comments

Watch the video below

Ghanaians praise the young lady for her message

Netizens who saw the video commended the lady for alerting the Black Stars on the need for them to qualify for the 2026 World Cup.

CLEMCY added

U r wise my lady

Frank Opoku Twum stated:

Tournament of no return .. if you know you know

nana Adjei commented:

my brother and my sister is coming

Omotoyosi indicated:

If they qualify and the youth leaves the country who will the politicians rule ?

