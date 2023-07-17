A video of a lady proposing to her fellow student in class has sparked reactions online

In the video, the young lady showed a lot of courage as she walked up to the man and attempted to woo him

Netizens who saw the video expressed surprise at the way the young lady went about the proposal

A pretty lady has left many gushing after a video of her trying to woo her course mate in the full glare of other students went viral.

The TikTok video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh, showed the moment the lady walked towards the handsome young man who was also her course representative.

Lady proposed to coursemate Photo credit: @nanatemahgolden/TikTok

After coming face to face with him, the lady knelt down, took his hand and proceeded to put a ring on it.

At that moment, the young man, who looked surprised however, politely rejected the lady as he prevented her from putting a ring on his finger.

The video, which was captioned "Look at how she proposed to her course rep" had gathered over 20000 likes and 200 comments

Watch the video

Ghanaians react to the proposal of the lady

Netizens who saw the video laughed off at how the young lady actually went about the proposal

Adjoa Honey stated:

is this how to propose boie

ansongemm stated:

that is the way we like it in the town

MERCY ASANTEWAA

the guy was like ah what? ad3n??

Qwéën Šïyāh added:

Dis one dier de is no please will u “marry me

Man proposes to lady at Kotoka Airport

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a man proposed marriage to a woman at the arrival hall of Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

The man who came to welcome the lady showed a placard which the inscription 'Will you marry me?' on it.

The lady tried going back after reading the question, but another gentleman who was pushing her luggage on a trolley slowly directed her back to face her man.

The lady hugged her man and initially prevented him from kneeling, but the guy wanted to go the traditional way of proposing.

