A young Ghanaian man was left in disbelief after he ordered a ride only to realize that the driver had unboiled eggs beside him in his car.

In a video that has since gone viral, the passenger, in his bid to satisfy his curiosity, engaged the driver in a conversation to find out the reason for having eggs in his car.

The driver responded by saying he curses riders who cancel their requests at the last minute, especially those who do that, knowing that he is closer to their location.

He said his decision is premised on the fact that passengers are not penalized for cancelling requests.

He added that some of them have therefore developed a penchant for cancelling requests, not taking into consideration the cost of fuel and time wasted by the driver.

"When that happens, I just call you on the phone and tell you that I am about to curse you. The eggs were actually five, but they are now three. I used the two." he said.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 500 likes and 49 comments

Ghanaians react to the actions of the young man

Netizens who reacted to the video were divided in their opinions regarding the comments by the drivers.

Unruly Tablet 78 commented:

They can also ask for the price n decides not to go should we curse dem too

misskelly80 stated:

you also let us wait 1 hours 2 hours but refused to come should we also curse you guys

Gods eye commented:

Sometimes u de drivers also cancel us

StreetThinker replied:

Do you drive for 7mins so you curse someone? You’ll remain poor

