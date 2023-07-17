Passenger Stunned As He Sees Fresh Eggs In A Car He Picked Online: "I Curse Those Who Cancel Their Request"
- A video of how a young man reacted after he saw eggs in the car of an online driver has got people laughing
- In the video, the driver said he curses riders who cancel their request at the last minute
- Netizens who saw the video also disagreed with the driver over his decision to curse riders
PAY ATTENTION: Fuel your passion for sports with SportBrief.com. Click here to discover the latest sports updates!
A young Ghanaian man was left in disbelief after he ordered a ride only to realize that the driver had unboiled eggs beside him in his car.
In a video that has since gone viral, the passenger, in his bid to satisfy his curiosity, engaged the driver in a conversation to find out the reason for having eggs in his car.
The driver responded by saying he curses riders who cancel their requests at the last minute, especially those who do that, knowing that he is closer to their location.
He said his decision is premised on the fact that passengers are not penalized for cancelling requests.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
He added that some of them have therefore developed a penchant for cancelling requests, not taking into consideration the cost of fuel and time wasted by the driver.
"When that happens, I just call you on the phone and tell you that I am about to curse you. The eggs were actually five, but they are now three. I used the two." he said.
At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 500 likes and 49 comments
Watch the video
Ghanaians react to the actions of the young man
Netizens who reacted to the video were divided in their opinions regarding the comments by the drivers.
Unruly Tablet 78 commented:
They can also ask for the price n decides not to go should we curse dem too
misskelly80 stated:
you also let us wait 1 hours 2 hours but refused to come should we also curse you guys
Gods eye commented:
Sometimes u de drivers also cancel us
StreetThinker replied:
Do you drive for 7mins so you curse someone? You’ll remain poor
Banker now turned taxi driver
Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian woman has opened up on how she become an online rider in her bid to earn a decent living.
Jemima Mensa revealed she was a bank teller with Capital bank until she was laid off as a result of the banking sector clean-up.
“Taking the decision was not too difficult because the motivation here is that I have to provide for my kids, my family, and my dad too.
“It is not bad because by the close of day will get something to buy food for your family, something If you are home no one will give you”
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh