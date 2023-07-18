The Prayer Warrior who was part of a group praying for a sick man when a bird allegedly turned into a woman has narrated events to journalists

She said during the prayers an angel told her to fix her eyes on a black figure in the dark and she did as she was directed

She said she approached the figure and asked her some questions but she did not get an answer until she sprinkled water on her

The incident is alleged to have happened in the Central Region town of Gomoa Mampong on July 17, 2023

One of the group of people praying for a sick man when a bird allegedly turned into a young woman in Gomoa Mampong in the Central Region has told journalists that the incident is deeply spiritual.

The Prayer Warrior, as is the name for members of the charismatic church who believe that intense and vocal prayers can solve spiritual and physical problems, said an angel of God first prompted her to look in the direction where the bird was watching.

The Prayer Warrior (L) and the bird that turned into a woman (R). Insert is a creative image of an angel. Source: Getty Images, @metrotvgh

Source: UGC

The lady, who did not mention her name in a video posted on Twitter by Metro TV said during prayers she saw a black figure lurking in the dark, and that is where the voice of an angel told her what to do.

"An angel directed me to look at it [the black figure in the dark], so I looked up and approached it with some of my prayer colleagues. When I reached it, I asked questions but I didn't get a response. Her mouth had been sealed so I poured water on her and she started to respond to me," she said.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

She told journalists that the lady told her that she was sent by a powerful deity at Winneba to counter the prayers for the sick man.

The prayer warrior also said in Fante that the lady who turned from a bird to a young lady because she had been defeated spiritually confessed that she was contracted to kill the sick man.

The subdued witch said she was paid GH¢50 by the said powerful shrine.

"I told her that today the end her end has come. I told her I will not release her until daybreak, so at daybreak, people came and saw her here," the Prayer Warrior said.

Crowd gathers to watch a bird that allegedly turned into a woman

YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a 30-year-old woman reportedly transformed from a bird into a human during a prayer session led by local prophet Nana Antwi.

The incident occurred after Paa Kwesi, who had been experiencing severe head pain, sought spiritual help.

Interestingly, Paa Kwesi's illness comes only at night.

On that fateful day, two birds reportedly landed on Paa Kwesi's roof during the prayer and as it intensified, one fell and reportedly turned into a human being.

Ghanaian man divorces wife for calling his mom a witch

Also, YEN.com.gh reported in a separate story that a video detailing why a man ended his marriage to his lovely wife sparked reactions on the internet.

The man who lives abroad explained that his ex-wife was very disrespectful.

He also revealed plans to ensure that his children get proper home training in Ghana and not Sweden, where he lives.

Woman quits beautician job to become full-time witch

Jessica, the witch, charges her clients between $7 and $75 for tarot card readings, which she records via voice memo.

She carefully selects the tarot cards for her customers, and the length of her readings typically ranges from five to ten minutes.

The former beautician disclosed that her new career makes her bank millions a year from her craft.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh