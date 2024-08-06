Ghanaian Pastor Adom Kyei Duah has exhibited kindness to Lawyer Maurice Ampaw and his wife after they delivered a set of twins

The pastor donated a colossal amount of money to the couple as a gift to welcome their adorable children

Netizens who saw the post were delighted as they took to the comment section to express their views

Renowned Ghanaian lawyer Maurice Ampaw and his wife have received a generous gift of GH¢10,000 from the founder and leader of Believers Worship Center, Pastor Adom Kyei Duah. The donation came in celebration of their child's birth.

Adom Kyei Duah, who could not attend the occasion in person due to other engagements, sent representatives to hand over the money to the lawyer and his wife.

Lawyer Maurice has received a gift from Adom Kyei Duah after he and wife delivered a set of twins.

A video circulating on social media shows the representatives from Adom Kyei Duah's church addressing the Lawyer, his wife, and the church at the babies' naming ceremony.

After stating the purpose of their visit, they proceeded to hand over the bundles of cash to the man and his wife.

Watch the video below:

Adom Kyei priases Maurice Ampaw for defending him

Recall that Lawyer Maurice Ampaw mounted a strong defense for Adom Kyei Duah after he made some remarks about replacing Jesus Christ on calendars.

Adom Kyei Duah praised Maurice Ampaw for the comments during one of his church services. Many Ghanains believe Maurice Ampaw received the GH¢10,000 as a result of the gesture.

Netizens hail Adom Kyei Duah for the gesture

Netizens who saw the video were impressed with the gesture and took to the comment section to hail the Ghanaian pastor. Others also tapped into the blessing.

@Rabasaka wrote:

"My heart is at peace with Adom Nyame."

@whart wrote:

"Adom kyei doesn't get tired of giving, this is the true prophet of God."

@Rosina Mensah wrote:

"I received my husband textsmony in Jesus name amen."

@adwoasika336 wrote:

"I tap into this testimony in Adom Nyame name Amen and Amen."

@yvonne7525 wrote:

"I received my babies."

@Ann Adom wrote:

"I recieeeeve my twin from this testimony in the name of Adom Nyame."

@user6519117177444 wrote:

"I receive it in jases name."

Adom Kyei sprays cash in church

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that a video of Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei Duah spraying money while on his podium at church has surfaced online.

His followers cheerfully joined the religious leader to also spray cash on an individual some Ghanaians claimed was his wife.

Fans took to social media to share their thoughts about Adom Kyei Duah and his thriving Philadelphia movement.

