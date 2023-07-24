A video of a police officer giving food to a mentally impaired man has touched the hearts of many people

The elderly man thanked the young police officer profusely for the kind deed

Netizens who saw the video were full of praise for the policeman, with many seeking God's blessing over his life

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young Ghanaian police officer has earned the admiration of many people after he showed his soft side by giving food to a mentally impaired man.

The video, which was sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, showed the beautiful moment the kind police officer in uniform was seen interacting with the mentally impaired man, apparently after coming into contact with him.

Man gifts mad man food Photo credit:@braquality4/TikTok

Source: TikTok

He gifted the elderly man a fruit drink, a loaf of bread and a bottle of water after realising that he was very hungry.

As a show of gratitude, the mentally impaired man, who wore tattered clothes and looked unkempt, thanked the police officer profusely.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

"I wish I met you earlier, I have been eating pepper," the elderly man revealed.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 40,000 likes and 800 comments.

Watch the video:

Ghanaians praise the young man

Peeps who saw the video showered praises on the young man for his kind gesture towards the mentally impaired man.

AllNeedsRoyal stated:

Bro God have accepted your request cars, good marriage, house, land, and more

Moni commented:

Well done papa police , keep taking the 5gh on the road , since u are helping da needy and disability. We go pay even if it 10gh mpo

Sammy Okyere reacted:

Aww ooh God bless you bro may God protect u in this ur work

Kojo Lordbless replied:

I’m short of words, all what I can say is I seek for the blessings and protection from the almighty God. Very emotional

ahiablestephen935 added:

God bless you officer. You will never lack I life. May you be protected throughout your days of service and beyond. No harm shall come near you.

Policeman gives little child money

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that another policeman was praised online after a video of his interaction with a young kid surfaced on the internet.

The video showed the police officer in uniform interacting with the kid by the roadside.

At the tail end of the video, the police officer gifted money to the kid and told him to put it in his pocket and buy food with it.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh