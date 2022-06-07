A video has caught the attention of many. In the video, a generous man is seen giving a homeless woman money

The woman was taken by surprise by the man's kindness and couldn't hold back her gratitude. She even felt it was too much

Many peeps who saw the video were happy to see the kindness on display as they hailed the young man for his good heart

In a video which has gone viral on social media, a man is spotted giving a random homeless lady money.

The man decided to do some good to the homeless woman who was poorly dressed and didn't seem to have much.

Photo: Kind black man gives homeless white woman money

The young man gave her more than she even needed and she was so surprised by his kindness and said it was too much for her.

The lady was overjoyed as she said she was going to get some cream for her skin and take better care of herself.

The young man decided to give her even more money. This made her jumpy as she was shocked at the young man's willingness to help her.

She told him it was too much and wanted to reject the additional amount, but the kind man said it was alright and asked her to buy some new clothes for herself.

The video had a lot of peeps in their feelings as they were filled with happiness at the sight of the young man's kindness.

Social Media Reactions

Née Née admired the words of the woman as she said:

" Thats too much.. cause its others that need too" .This lady deserves the world..

_williamke also admired the lady as she said:

it's so touching when she say it's enough we have others like me that's the purest thing i ever had

CaptainJerrie admired the kindness of the young man as he said:

the fact that this giver didn't show his face in the video give credence to his words, "it's all about God, it's not about me." May God bless you bro.

Tejucode also said:

This made me cry. She has a good heart God bless you for this kindness

abosedeadelusi also commented, saying:

she is so considerate.God bless you more bro, you made my night

See Video below:

