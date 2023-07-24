Nana Akufo-Addo has been criticised by a section of the Ghanaian public for the contents of his letter responding to Cecilia Dapaah's resignation as sanitation minister

Acting Executive Director for the Ghana Integrity Initiative Mary Awelana Addah has said Akufo-Addo's response lends credence that the "clearing agent" tag slapped on him by the opposition NDC

Many others too feel portions of the response suggest that the president considers the minister clean even before a probe clears her

The former sanitation minister stirred massive public anger over reports that her house helps stole millions of local and foreign currencies stashed at her home

Since Sunday, July 23, 2023, President Nana Akufo-Addo has come under criticism on social and traditional media for the contents of his response to Cecilia Dapaah's resignation.

Following the public furore to the news that two female house helps stole $1 million, €300,000, million of Ghana cedis and many valuable items from her residence the former minister tendered her resignation.

Many were angry that the minister could keep such huge sums of money at her home and suggested that the minister had even cash stashed somewhere.

Cecilia Dapaah explained in her letter that she did want the matter to impede the smooth running of the Akufo-Addo administration at this critical time.

In a letter responding to the embattled former minister's resignation, the president stated among others thus:

“I am confident, like you, that, at the end of the day, your integrity, whilst in office, will be fully established.”

Akufo-Addo's response to Dapaah's resignation stokes controversy

For many, this line in the letter suggests the president was confident that the minister did nothing wrong and would be cleared of any wrongdoing by any state agency.

Acting Executive Director for the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII), Mary Awelana Addah said Akufo-Addo's response is shameful.

She told Accra-based Starr News that considering that the president is a lawyer, the response is disappointing.

“How come 'I am confident like you that at the end of the day your integrity while in office will be fully established?'

"What information does the President have that we do not know, which is occasioning this?” the anti-corruption campaigner asked.

She said the response from the president lends credence to the corruption "clearing agent" ascribed to him by the opposition NDC.

Social media slams Akufo-Addo's response

On social media, many have slammed the president for the part of his response where he stated that the former minister's integrity would be established.

"Was this necessary? Accept the resignation and wish her well... finished. Why attract drama?" George Boateng Boadi asked on Facebook.

Avea Nsoh also felt that Akufo-Addo has not been consistent regarding his reaction to appointees who tendered in their resignations.

"I can understand and accept that Mrs Cecilia Calash resigned her position for all the reasons she recounted in her letter to the President. She must be commended for a [brave] act not expected of an Akufo Addo appointee. What I cannot understand is why the President accepted Mrs Dapaah's resignation. On one side of the mouth. he says Ken Ofori Atta will not resign even at gunpoint. Then, on the other he gleefully accepts Mrs. Dapaah's resignation. What a President!" Avea posted on Facebook.

Cecilia Dapaah arrested by OSP over stolen money scandal

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported in a separate story that Cecilia Dapaah has been arrested by the Office of the Special Prosecutor over the millions stolen from her home.

The OSP said in a statement that she is a suspect of corruption and corruption-related offences regarding large amounts of money and other valuable items stolen from her home.

There has been fierce public backlash after news broke on Friday, July 21, 2023, that the former minister's house helps have stolen huge sums of money stashed at her home.

The house helps allegedly used the monies stolen on properties like buildings and cars before being caught.

The minister has been criticised by Ghanaians, including former president John Mahama, for having such amounts of money in her home.

