An honest Ghanaian Bolt driver got $85.00 (GH¢958.40) from a Chinese passenger after returning a Samsung phone brand to the rightful owner

In a heartwarming video, he takes his audience on a journey as he returns the phone to the Chinese passenger

The footage in which he flaunts the cash reward raked in more than 46,000 views and reactions, with many praising him

A Bolt driver believed to be a Ghanaian received $85.00 (GH¢958.40) from a Chinese national after the passenger left a Samsung phone brand in his car.

He did not disclose where he picked up the passenger but said the owner called about the phone.

GH Bolt driver receives $85 after returning a Samsung phone to a Chinese passenger. Photo credit: Manuels Trendz.

Source: TikTok

Bolt driver returns the phone

He displays the phone to his audience in a video and asks them to join him on a long-distance journey to return it to its rightful owner. He bemoaned the trip but remarked that it was worthwhile because he wanted to avoid problems because of his modest background.

The footage, which captured three likely Chinese nationals, did not show the man handing the phone to the person. He did, however, mention receiving a $85.00 prize for his honesty.

Later in the footage, he proudly displays the cash and counts the dollar bills while expressing amazement in his car. The clip has garnered massive reactions, with many viewers praising him.

Watch the video below:

Peeps react to the video of the Bolt driver

Many lauded his honesty in the comment section of the footage.

Source: YEN.com.gh