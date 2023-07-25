A video of a young man eating with a mentally impaired man in public has caused a stir

In the video, the man showed no signs of worry despite knowing very well that his act had attracted attention

A lady who reacted to what was going on explained that she had never seen an incident like that before

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

A young lady couldn't believe her eyes after she saw a handsome young man eating with a very popular mentally impaired man in public.

Taken to TikTok to share the video, the young lady who disclosed that the incident happened at Kuamsi, Abrepo junction, said the young man, who was in a black shirt with black shorts, came looking for the mentally impaired man who is known as Borga.

Lady stunned on seeing man eating with a mentally impaired man Photo credit: @olynab/TikTok

Source: TikTok

On finding him, he bought food and decided to eat it with him on the pavement in the full glare of passersby.

"When he requested two spoons, we thought he was playing, however, we realized that indeed they were eating the meal together", the lady said as she filmed the duo eating.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Passersby, who saw the young man sitting in close proximity to Borga were stunned and really wanted to know what was really going on there.

What remains to be seen is whether the young man is related to Borga or his gesture was aimed at showing kindness to a stranger in need.

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 17,000 likes.

Policeman gives food to a mentally challenged

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a young Ghanaian police officer earned the respect of many people after he showed his soft side by giving food to a mentally impaired man.

The viral video showed the beautiful moment the kind police officer in uniform was seen interacting with the mentally impaired man, apparently after coming into contact with him.

He gave the elderly man a fruit drink, a loaf of bread and a bottle of water after realising that he was very hungry.

On his part, the mentally impaired man thanked the police officer for the gesture.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh