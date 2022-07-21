A physically challenged Ghanaian man who has crawled all his life needs urgent help to secure a wheelchair

23-year-old Paul Oppong of Gomoa Mankessim in the Central Region of Ghana also needs financial assistance to start a small business to feed himself

Ghanaian twins Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah have appealed to their social media followers to help the struggling 'disabled' man

A physically challenged Ghanaian man, Paul Oppong, who has crawled all his life, needs urgent help to secure a wheelchair to aid his mobility.

Oppong, 23, lives with his mother in a disadvantaged condition at Gomoa Mankessim in the Central Region of Ghana.

Besides the wheelchair, the physically challenged young man also needs financial assistance to start a small business to make him a bit self-reliant.

Photos of Paul Opong and Ghanaian twins Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah. Source: Twins Diaries.

Ghanaian twins Patrick Mensah and Fredrick Mensah, who manage the Facebook page Twins Diaries, have urged their followers on social media to support him.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh to give more details, a source close to the family, disclosed that Oppong could not complete junior high school because of social stigma.

''He lives with his mom in a rented house. Their rent is due but they don't have money. Unfortunately, he does not know his father; he is nowhere to be found to help with their situation.''

''Oppong and his mother have moved from different places to their current abode because he had to deal with stigma. People laughed at him because of his condition. He is very shy and lacks confidence.''

What work does his mom do?

''She sells 'Fante' kenkey but the income she earns from it is barely enough for their upkeep.''

Please donate via MoMo through +233556292016 (Patrick Mensah).

Visually Impaied Mom of Twins Gets New House

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a visually impaired mother of twins named Maame Serwaa is now the owner of a new self-contained house with moderate facilities to ease her plight.

Serwaa, 18, was taken advantage of by the father of the newly born babies. Her parents are also not with her.

The teenager lives with her grandmother in a deprived state in a village in the Ashanti Region, where they rely on the kindness of loved ones to feed themselves and the babies.

Ghanaian Granny of Twins with Dead Mom Gets Fully-Stocked Provision Shop

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that after appealing for help to cater to a set of twins whose mother died after giving birth, a grandmother has been provided with a fully-stocked provision shop and over GH¢30,000.

The birth mother of the twins died two weeks after delivering the adorable babies in the Central Region of Ghana.

The heart-wrenching story of the kids and their struggling grandmother, Madam Hawa, got the attention of Etwereso Hemaa Official, a philanthropist, born Freda Oppong.

