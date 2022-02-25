An unidentified physically challenged Ghanaian man has sparked massive reaction on social media after his video popped up

Ghanaian comedian, DKB Ghana saw the young man directing traffic while positioned in the middle of the road on his wheelchair and captured the moment

Netizens who saw the video said shared a lot of interesting opinions about the post under the comments section

A Ghanaian young man has managed to single-handedly cause a huge stir on social media after a video of him surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter timeline of Ghanaian comedian DKB Ghana had the disabled man on a wheelchair busily pushing himself in the middle of the road and directing traffic.

DKB Ghana shared the video which was taken by himself with the caption;

"Everything is possible in Accra . Wheelchair guy directing traffic hot afternoon. .The hustle is real"

Some of the interesting comments have been compiled below by YEN.com.gh;

@Saint_graham4 wrote:

The last part killed me. Wheelchair guy is directing your destiny

@lilflex3 replied:

E nor easy the hustle is real

@Biigfredo commented:

He was busily fetching soil in the morning to fill the potholes oo they were two there. Hmmm

From @side_diverse:

1 cedi wey u dey shout like that ?

@ruffrid56168515 wrote:

Herrr!!!... How much you with two hands and legs

From @moreinlife_1:

Man for chop

Watch the fulll video linked below;

