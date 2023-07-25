John Dumelo, in an interview with Nhyira FM, shared how expensive it was to venture into agriculture, revealing how many workers he employs

The popular actor and politician revealed that he employs over 300 workers in his ginger plantation business

He added that he was happy that he could employ so many people and expressed joy that he was a source of livelihood for some families

Renowned actor and politician, John Dumelo, in an exclusive interview with Nhyira FM, shed light on the considerable costs associated with venturing into agriculture.

John Dumelo, who is a well-known figure in the entertainment and political spheres, delved into the challenges of agricultural entrepreneurship. He expressed that although agriculture is a rewarding sector, it demands substantial financial investments.

The Ghanaian star further disclosed that his ginger plantation business had become a significant source of employment for the local community, providing jobs to over 300 Ghanaians. He also expressed immense joy and satisfaction in being able to contribute positively to these families' livelihoods.

Ghanaians praise John Dumelo

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from social media users who expressed joy at the great strides Dumelo was making in agriculture.

Robert Oppong Boateng said:

Great job Boss, keep it up. You gonna be the next President after Hon. Kennedy Agyapong

Yaw Kutame wrote:

God almighty bless you for putting food on the table of the havenots

Joseph Baah reacted:

Well, well done...At least you are not hoarding your money for your family alone

Kofi Blak commented:

That's very good. At least he has helped to reduce unemployment

John Dumelo flaunts farm produce

In another story, Ghanaian actor and farmer John Dumelo showed that his farm is yielding good fruits as he posted inspiring photos on his Instagram page.

He shared several pictures of him arranging thousands of eggs in crates as he stated that they arrived on Monday, July 10, 2023, and were sold out in minutes.

Many people applauded him while others gave him names, such as "Incoming Agric Minister."

