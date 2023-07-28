A Ghanaian boy named Amudzi has become a viral sensation on social media after impressively identifying and naming the top executives of Ghana's National Democratic Congress (NDC)

He started with the Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketsiah, and accurately mentioned several other key figures within the party

The video has garnered widespread admiration and praise for Amudzi's young age and his engagement in the country's political landscape

In an impressive video currently making rounds on social media, a young Ghanaian boy, who introduced himself as Amudzi, showcased an astounding display of political knowledge.

The video captures the boy expertly naming the top executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), leaving viewers impressed and astonished.

Amudzi's impressive recital began with the Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketsiah, and he continued flawlessly to other key figures within the party, including Fiifi Kwetey, the General Secretary.

From one name to the next, he demonstrated an astonishing grasp of the party's hierarchy, eventually mentioning notable figures like Sammy Gyamfi and more.

It is not clear whose child Amudzi is and how he got to know all of the names of key members of the NDC.

The video quickly gained viral status, with Amudzi earning admiration from netizens across the nation for his exceptional memory and enthusiasm for politics at such a young age.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh