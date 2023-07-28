A former contestant of the NSMQ who was working at a drinking spot has quit the job

After news of her plight went viral, the Navrongo SHS old student association has received offers from benevolent individuals

Netizens have thanked Mannaseh Azure for leading efforts to get support for the intelligent young lady

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Jennifer Anaale Apingu, the NSMQ star who became the talk of town after it was revealed that she now works at a drinking spot despite getting good grades, has received a major breakthrough.

The desire of the young lady to pursue further education seems to be taken shape following the positive update on her situation.

Jennifer Anaale Apingu gets help Photo credit: Manasseh Azure Awuni/Facebook

Source: Facebook

Manasseh Azure, who first shed light on the prodigy's plight in a new Facebook post, said Jennifer had stopped working at the drinking spot.

He revealed that the young lady is reviewing offers she has received with the hope of picking what is best for her future.

"I also want to thank you for sharing and donating to support Jennifer Anaale Apingu's education. I am happy to report that she started yesterday as a worker in a beer bar with an uncertain future but went to sleep full of hope.

She is stopping the job today in order to respond to the calls and offers that came her way after the post and prepare for what looks like an auspicious future."

Manasseh appealed to benevolent individuals, groups, and organizations who wish to come to donate to Jennifer so she could enroll at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, or the University for Development Studies should kindly do so through the GCB Bank Account No:9021010049182 or through mobile money.

At the time of writing the report, the post by Manasseh had gathered over 8000 likes and 66 comments.

Ghanaians commend Manasseh

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the post thanked Manasseh Azure for playing a lead role in ensuring that Jennifer gets help.

Afram Yayra stated:

Thanks a lot for your Patrotism., interventions and gatekeepeing role in Ghana.,

Sampia Sadique reacted:

May the Almighty God bless you.I taught her elective mathematics in SHS but I didn't know her story if not yesterday.

Richard Adakabla stated:

You are such a precious soul. May God continue to safeguard and prosper you.

SHS student needs help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Egya, an intelligent Ghanaian student who graduated from Nana Brentu Senior High Technical School in 2019, is in dire need of financial support to enable his dream of pursuing tertiary education to come true.

The young man who studied General Arts passed his West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) as he had A's in four subjects, B's in three subjects and a C in English Language.

Currently living at Enchi in the Western North Region, the 23-year-old said he still relishes the opportunity of realising his dream as a professional teacher and would be happy to get a formal education in that field.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh