A group of Ghanaians who decided to journey from Accra to London by road have expressed displeasure over the treatment meted out to them at the Mauritania border

In an interview, a member of the group accused the immigration officials of being extortionists and opened up on how they frustrated them

Netizens have meanwhile commended them for embarking on the journey

A group of Ghanaians who left many stunned as they embarked on a daring adventure by travelling from Accra to London by road have opened up about their journey so far.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok page of @peace104.3fm, a member of the group who identified himself as Teddy during an interview with Kwame Sefa Kayi said the reception they got at the Mauritania border was very hostile and nothing to write to home about.

Group unhappy with the treatment it got at the Mauritania border Photo credit: @LaryeaDerek/Twitter

Delving into details, he alleged that the group, upon arrival at the Rosso border, were detained for six hours.

Afterwards, the immigration officers complained that two of their cars had tinted glasses and were made to remove the tint on them.

"We were then made to pay 70 euros equivalent of GH¢860 each, as fines, after which they decided to detain the cars for 48 hours. They are extortionists," he claimed.

Teddy added that aside from the bad experience that the group had at the Mauritania border, the journey so far has given them delightful memories.

"Apart from the experience that we are talking about at the Mauritanian border, all other countries have been receptive and very nice. Generally, it's been a nice experience.

"Football is so amazing, everywhere we go, and we mention Ghana, they mention Abedi Pele, they mention Essien and Asamoah. In Senegal, we met Diouf at the hotel we stayed in, and he even invited us for lunch the next day, but unfortunately, we were busy with the cars..

At the time of writing the report, the video had gathered over 8000 likes and 400 comments.

Ghanaians praise the adventure

Netizens who thronged the comment section of the video praised the group for the courageous move.

isaacagyeman65 commented:

this is the best experience I have heard. this shd go down in the guiness book of records.

1berby stated:

I think they can do better with creating awareness of their passage so Ghanaians on their route can cheer them on.I think it would be fun to be a fan

Antoine Ackon Hammon stated:

Please I want to join this group one day, I also love to explore too

isaacamen238 reacted:

So how are they going to drive in uk here…uk drive right and Ghana cars are left….so please explain

7200 kilometres covered

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the 13 brave individuals who embarked on an audacious move to journey from Accra to London have arrived in Spain

Travelling by road with five cars, the group had covered over 7200 kilometres.

A member of the group opened up on their plan to have fun once they got to London before making the journey home.

