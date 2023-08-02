Ghanaians often travel to London and back, but it is never by road but via air, which takes less time

However, some Ghanaians have made history by driving from Accra to London through several African and European countries

The travellers went through some African countries like Mali, Senegal, Mauritania, and Morocco to make their dream come true

Thirteen Ghanaians have taken a 10,000km road trip from Accra to London by road.

They spent sixteen days travelling through countries to reach London per their schedule.

A non-stop flight from Accra to London will take six hours and thirty minutes. The fastest one-stop flight between Accra and London takes close to 10 hours. However, it could take as long as 37 hours based on the stopover destination and waiting duration.

The group left Ghana on July 23, 2023, for the 10,000km drive to London. Photo credit: wanderlustghana.com

But the hours spent flying is nowhere near the number of hours it will take these 13 people who are driving to reach London. The team is made up of 12 men and one woman.

In a Facebook post, one of the travellers, Kwabena Peprah, said they had harboured this plan since 2018. While they were planning the trip, the COVID-19 pandemic hit the world, causing borders to be closed.

"Since this travel bug had bitten us so badly, we had no choice but to begin a series of domesticated road trips to while away the time and acquire enough experience. To date, we have circled Ghana so many times that I have lost count. I know it’s somewhere in a high double-digit figure."

The group also did some trial runs across the West African sub-region. On Sunday, July 23, 2023, the group set off from Accra.

They drove in two Toyota Land Cruisers, a Ford Raptor, a Land Rover Defender, a Mercedes-AMG G 63, and a Lexus RX350.

Kwabena Peprah shared their experience with security personnel of various borders in African countries, the vehicles used for the trip, and meet-ups with Ghanaian diplomats in some of the countries they drove through.

At the time of publishing this story, the group has yet to arrive in London, but they have crossed Spain and are still on their journey.

Comments on the Facebook post

@Tonyi Senayah said:

Thank you for sharing your experiences and taking us along the expedition through your captivating account.

@Gary Al-Smith commented:

As a child (before the age of , there was a book lying around the house that chronicled how some guys did London to Isfahan by road in one Land Rover in the '80s. Your account took me straight to that book. Your economy of words is only matched by the aptness of their usage; it screams "time no dey" at every turn. Got a feeling this adventure will end with a fantastic twist. Wishing you well and happy stories!

@Nana Yaw Kesse wrote:

Wow! I just wish there was a videographer documenting this for a documentary. You write exceedingly well. Really proud of you and looking forward to the next stage. This is history being made! Kudos!

@Trey AS said:

Thank you for sharing this awesome experience with your meticulous notes. My takeaway is that long road trips can really eat into brake systems. Wishing you safe travels as the journey continues!

@Philemon Laar wrote

Woooow! I wish you guys the best of luck and good cheer. Your journey remains #forward

Ghanaian man travels from Paris to Accra via road

Meanwhile, the group is not the first to go on a road trip where they could have easily flown.

A Ghanaian called Nicholas Afedi Donkoh drove 4,900 miles from his house in France to his hometown in Ghana in just nine days.

The 29-year-old mechanical engineer said he did it to show that everyone deserves an adventure.

“I just wanted the world to know that it’s not only white people who can go on such trips, but we blacks, too, can do that as well,” he said.

The other reason was "to make Ghana more popular and also make Ghanaians all over the world proud.”

