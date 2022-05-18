A rather strange video has been shared on social media that got a lot of people talking as they were confused as to what they were seeing

In the video, two women can be seen cooking a large pot of banku, and while st ir ring the banku they placed sachet water in it

ir A lot of folks were surprised by the antics, with many alarmed and some others explaining why the women were doing that

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In a video that has gone viral on social media, two women who can be seen cooking a large quantity of local Ghanaian dish banku, have caused fear amongst many netizens as they cooked the banku with sachet water.

In the bizarre video, one woman can be seen placing pieces of sachet water in the banku they were cooking whiles stirring it together. The nonchalant manner in which they did the act shows that it is something that they often do.

Photo: Women cooking banku with rubber Source: ddaddynico

Source: UGC

Some people who watched the video were familiar with the act and said the technique is employed, so the banku does not burn.

Social Media Reaction To Rubber Banku

Roberta Sackey625 Did not seem too surprised as she said:

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

She just doesn’t want it to burn

The Kaftan guru was quite shocked as he said:

This is not safe ooo there are prints on the rubber it will melt and mix with it … food poison hmm

dy5tkojrwjv9 was concerned healthwise:

hmmmmmm but is bad oooo. our health ooooo

Just Kojo Sunday expressed shock saying:

the rubber we are running from,know u are using it to cook eiiiii

QueenBellaroma Didn't seem to have any problem with it as she said:

This is only done when the food is burning ones you put 2 or 3 burning will stop so you don’t have a Smokey banku

See video below:

Video of Ghanaian man Adding Whisky to Banku Heaps Massive Reactions

Elsewhere people are doing other crazy experiments with banku as a man used whisky to prepare his. YEN.com.gh previously wrote an article on this.

A video has popped up on social media showing how a gentleman was able to take his love for alcohol to another level.

Source: YEN.com.gh