Woman Spotted Cooking Banku With Pure Water Rubber In Confusing Video
- A rather strange video has been shared on social media that got a lot of people talking as they were confused as to what they were seeing
- In the video, two women can be seen cooking a large pot of banku, and while stirring the banku they placed sachet water in it
- A lot of folks were surprised by the antics, with many alarmed and some others explaining why the women were doing that
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
In a video that has gone viral on social media, two women who can be seen cooking a large quantity of local Ghanaian dish banku, have caused fear amongst many netizens as they cooked the banku with sachet water.
In the bizarre video, one woman can be seen placing pieces of sachet water in the banku they were cooking whiles stirring it together. The nonchalant manner in which they did the act shows that it is something that they often do.
Some people who watched the video were familiar with the act and said the technique is employed, so the banku does not burn.
Social Media Reaction To Rubber Banku
Roberta Sackey625 Did not seem too surprised as she said:
PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!
She just doesn’t want it to burn
The Kaftan guru was quite shocked as he said:
This is not safe ooo there are prints on the rubber it will melt and mix with it … food poison hmm
dy5tkojrwjv9 was concerned healthwise:
hmmmmmm but is bad oooo. our health ooooo
Just Kojo Sunday expressed shock saying:
the rubber we are running from,know u are using it to cook eiiiii
QueenBellaroma Didn't seem to have any problem with it as she said:
This is only done when the food is burning ones you put 2 or 3 burning will stop so you don’t have a Smokey banku
See video below:
Video of Ghanaian man Adding Whisky to Banku Heaps Massive Reactions
Elsewhere people are doing other crazy experiments with banku as a man used whisky to prepare his. YEN.com.gh previously wrote an article on this.
A video has popped up on social media showing how a gentleman was able to take his love for alcohol to another level.
Source: YEN.com.gh