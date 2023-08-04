Kidi was a guest on the Stay By Plan podcast, and he had some advice for the youth, telling them not to be pressured by social media

The music icon told young folks not to put too much pressure on themselves and feel like they have not done enough because their mates seem ahead of them

During the conversation, he emphasised the importance of happiness, describing it as a fleeting emotion that needs to be cherished

PAY ATTENTION: Be the first to follow YEN.com.gh on Threads! Click here!

Music sensation Kidi, in an insightful episode of the popular Stay By Plan podcast, imparted some valuable wisdom to the younger generation.

Ghanaian Musician Kidi Photo Source: Kidi

Source: Facebook

The talented artiste, known for his chart-topping hits, took a moment to address the pressures of social media and its impact on the youth.

During the podcast, Kidi spoke about the importance of not succumbing to the pressures brought about by social media. He urged young individuals not to measure their worth based on the achievements and progress of their peers showcased on these platforms. Kidi empathetically reminded listeners that everyone's journey is unique and should not be compared to that of others.

The music sensation emphasized the significance of embracing happiness in one's life. He described happiness as a fleeting yet precious emotion that should be treasured. Kidi encouraged his audience to find joy in small moments and not chase an elusive ideal constantly portrayed in the virtual world.

Kidi's message moves the youth

Young folks on social media appreciated Kidi's words and admired his intelligence

KwadwoBaako said:

Ala philosophical Kidi

Jay_Sterling_ wrote:

This came from a very deep place. Bro has been through a lot and a lot has been through him

Baba_Gannah reacted:

True Always Enjoy The Process

Okyeame Kwame also advised the youth in the past

In another story, Okyeame Kwame in the past shared a piece of advice with Ghanaian youth, urging them not to listen to advice.

The rapper said listening to advice too often limits young people and asked them to think for themselves.

The rapper told Kwame Dadzie in an interview on Joy Prime that people who proffer advice do so just because they are scared for those they advise.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh