McBliss, a young content creator based in Kumasi is gradually becoming an angel on earth to many street hawkers and traders in the local markets

The young man has been sighted in many videos dishing money to street hawkers and vendors in markets across the country

In a video, McBliss made a roasted corn seller happy after he gifted her money to invest into her business

A young Ghanaian content creator, McBliss is creating a niche for himself as the guy who puts smiles on the faces of hawkers and traders in local markets across the country.

McBliss' modus operandi is to disguise himself as a beggar seeking help from the traders and hawkers in the market, and anyone who shows him love gets gifts in return for their kindness.

McBliss, a Kumasi-based content creator puts smiles on the faces of street hawkers and traders in the markets. Photo credit: @_mcbliss/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

The Kumasi-based content creator has been sighted in several videos giving money to the hustlers in the local markets in appreciation of their love towards him.

In one of such videos sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, McBliss told a roasted corn seller to make a wish and he would make it happen.

The corn seller then asked him to advertise her business for more people to patronise her.

She also said that she needed GH¢1,000 to invest into her small corn business.

In response, McBliss gifted the woman GH¢1,000, a gesture that got her both excited and perplexed.

"Where are you from, I'm even shocked, you just handed me GH¢1,000, God bless you," she was heard saying in the video

Another video captured McBliss randomly dashing GH¢100 notes to street hawkers, a bus conductor, and a security guard.

The young content creator's kindness knows no bounds, as everyone who comes into contact with him leaves with a smile on their face.

Netizens Heap Praises & Blessings on McBliss

McBliss' kindness has endeared him to many hearts, as the comment section in all his videos attract words of kindness from Ghanaians who wish blessings on him.

@Hawa sweetness wrote:

" It is not easy for someone to give you 1000gh may Allah bless you bro."

@ØSĔĪKŔŐM ĢH also wrote:

"Mcbliss De Almighty God bless you wai."

@All Nation commented:

"God bless you bro for giving away in this hard time."

@Nicky also commented:

"Bro next time, try and enter the offices, those guys over there in suit, trust me them dey hustle pass, na suit cover face."

@Colley said:

"God bless you bro for a way spent money on other but please, I need your help bro."

Official Gunshot supports street hawker

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Official Gunshot, a Kumasi-based content creator helped a visually-impaired street hawker.

The content creator presented GH¢4,000 to the visually impaired woman to help support her small business.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh