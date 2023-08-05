The Ghanaian travellers who are moving from Accra to London by road are expected to arrive in the United Kingdom on Sunday, August 7

The latest update from Wanderlust Ghana indicates the group is on the final leg of their journey and may reach London by midday on Sunday

The group had earlier made a stopover in Switzerland to eat some fufu at the residence of Dr Victor Bampoe

The adventurous Ghanaians who are travelling from Accra to London by road are on the final leg of the historic trip.

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the travellers are expected to arrive at their destination on Sunday, August 7, 2023.

According to Wanderlust Ghana, the organisers of the trip, the expected time of arrival will be around 12:00pm GMT (1:00pm BST). The group will be at Ashford Kent Outlet Mall for a welcome party.

"Hello friends! The #WanderlustGhana team is on the final leg of our incredible journey, driving all the way from Accra to London! We are thrilled to announce that we're due to arrive in London tomorrow.

"Some have suggested a welcome party at Dover. Unfortunately, there isn't a convenient spot for a proper gathering.

"We've got an equally awesome plan. We invite you to join us at the Ashford Kent Outlet Mall, a perfect location on our way," parts of the statement read.

Accra to London travellers hosted to fufu party in Geneva, Switzerland

Before starting the final leg of their journey, the group made a stopover in the city of Geneva in Switzerland.

They were hosted to a fufu party by Dr Victor Bampoe, a former Deputy Minister of Health in Professor John Atta Mills' government.

