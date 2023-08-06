The group of twelve Ghanaians who are currently on a historic road trip from Accra to London have announced that they are close to their destination

The group who identify themselves as Wanderlust Ghana, in a tweet, updated Ghanaians that they were in the final leg of their journey

They estimated that they were likely to get to London by Monday, and this update excited many folks following their journey

A team of twelve adventurous Ghanaians, united under the banner of Wanderlust Ghana, have shared some exciting news during their remarkable road expedition from Accra to London. In a recent tweet, the group joyfully revealed that they are nearing their destination, marking a significant milestone in their extraordinary journey.

The passionate members of Wanderlust Ghana, who have been documenting their expedition on social media, proudly updated fellow Ghanaians on their progress. According to their latest announcement, they are currently navigating through the last stretch of their epic road trip, bringing them closer than ever to the city of London.

Anticipation and enthusiasm have been running high among those who have been avidly following the group's journey. The announcement that the adventurers are likely to reach London by Monday has stirred up a wave of excitement on social media.

The road trip, which has been nothing short of historic, has not only captured the the hearts of Ghanaians but also that of the global audience as the group were recently interviewed on BBC.

Ghanaians share their excitement

faroukand84 commented:

Like joke like joke, u did whaaaaat???? Drooooooove from Accra to London!!!!! Pls give us a documentary after the journey

migthegod reacted:

You guys are superheroes.... don't forget me when you embark on such an exciting journey

Amoako_baapko reacted:

I ll never underrate that lexus 350 again ..never. Congratulations team.Ghana.

Accra to London struggles

In a related story, the group of Ghanaians who decided to journey from Accra to London by road have expressed displeasure over the treatment meted out to them at the Mauritania border.

In an interview, a member of the group accused the immigration officials of being extortionists and opened up on how they frustrated them.

Netizens have meanwhile commended them for embarking on the journey.

